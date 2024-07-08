Chick-fil-A to open in Sebring, 1st for Highlands County

SEBRING, Fla. — In just a few days, Highlands County residents will be able to order their chicken sandwiches with ease at the first Chick-fil-A in the area.

The popular fast-food chain will open at 2470 US Highway 27 North on Thursday, July 11. Customers can get their fried chicken fix from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday via dine-in, drive-thru or carry-out.

It's a first for Highlands County and the 50th for the greater Tampa Bay area.

Jared Hewitt will join the staff as the independent franchised local owner-operator. According to a press release, Hewitt lived in Sebring for several years with his wife, Ashley, before moving to Asia in 2011.

After living overseas for six years, they returned to Florida in 2017, where he served as a general manager of two South Florida locations.

“It’s been a long time coming for our family, and we couldn’t be happier to be back in a city that’s so special to us,” Hewitt said. “I’m humbled to have the opportunity to bring a Chick-fil-A into a community that’s made such a positive impact in our lives. It’s our aim to give back to Sebring in the same way it’s poured into us.”

To celebrate the opening, Chick-fil-A said they donated $25,000 to Feeding America, which will be distributed to partners throughout the Tampa Bay area.