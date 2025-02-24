Avon Park High School student arrested for bringing disassembled handgun and magazine to school: HCSO

AVON PARK, Fla. — An Avon Park High School student was arrested after deputies said they found a disassembled handgun and a loaded magazine in his backpack.

The Highlands County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) received a tip around 10:30 a.m. Monday that a student at the high school was acting suspiciously off campus and heading towards the school.

When the 16-year-old arrived at school, he went to class but was removed from the classroom for questioning at the office, HCSO said.

While the staff member was walking to the office with the student, he started to fight with the facility member and was tased by the school resource officer, HCSO said. The school resource officer has a cut on his arm from the incident.

When the student's backpack was searched, HCSO said they found a disassembled handgun, a loaded magazine, and a small baggie with what officials believed to be marijuana.

The student is being charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds, possession of a handgun by a person under 21, disruption of a school function, and resisting arrest with violence.