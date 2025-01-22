13-year-old dead, 3 other teens injured after crash in Highlands County

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — An attempted traffic stop led to a crash that killed a 13-year-old boy and injured three other teenagers in Highlands County on Tuesday.
The Florida Highway Patrol said troopers attempted to pull over a 2021 Kia Forte for speeding on US 27 around 9:50 p.m.
The Kia attempted to flee and, as a result, crashed into the rear of a 2012 Ford E350.
A 13-year-old boy who was a passenger in the Kia was seriously injured during the crash and later passed away at a local hospital.
The Kia's driver, an 18-year-old man, was injured and taken to a hospital. He currently has criminal charges pending.
Two other passengers of the Kia, a 16-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, were both injured and taken to local hospitals. The girl is in serious condition.
The Ford's driver was uninjured.
