1 dead in 3-vehicle crash in Highlands County

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — One person died after a three-vehicle crash in Highlands County on Friday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

An SUV was stopped for a stop sign on Orange Boulevard at the intersection of U.S. 27.

Another vehicle, also an SUV, was traveling north on the left lane of U.S. 27, approaching the intersection of Orange Boulevard.

A third vehicle, a pickup truck, was stopped for traffic, facing east on the paved median at the intersection of U.S. 27 and Orange Boulevard.

The first SUV attempted to cross the northbound lanes of U.S. 27 in front of the approaching second SUV.

The front of the second SUV collided with the left side of the first SUV on U.S. 27, causing the front right of the first SUV to collide with the front left of the pickup truck.

The first SUV overturned and came to rest on the paved median.

The driver of the second SUV, a 38-year-old man from Sebring, Florida, sustained critical injuries. He was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.