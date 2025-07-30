Pasco deputies searching for endangered 12-year-old

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Deputies are currently searching for a 12-year-old Port Richey child who disappeared from Pasco County early Wednesday morning.

The Pasco Sheriff's Office said Da'ja Gulley was last seen in the Alnwick Circle area of Port Richey around 6:50 a.m., wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, multi-colored Crocs, and a pink/white blanket. Gulley is considered endangered.

Officials described Gulley as 5 feet 4 inches tall and around 100 pounds. Gulley has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information on Gulley, call the Pasco Sheriff's Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7.