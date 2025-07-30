Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News to Know for July 30

WFTS
Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

You're probably sick of hearing about the weather as much as I am, but I have to say it. Yesterday, Tampa reported an hourly heat index of 119 degrees, the highest ever recorded in hourly reports since unofficial heat index records began in 1948. It may be summer, but these higher-than-ever temperatures have got me wanting to do a whole lot of nothing (except maybe sit inside in the air conditioning). It's the fifth day in a row of heat advisories, and like I've said a few times this week—stay hydrated.

News to Know

WATCH Good Morning Tampa Bay, streaming NOW through 10 a.m.

Good Morning Tampa Bay at 6am

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says last night's storms actually may help with our morning temperatures and give us a lesser chance of rain today. Heat Advisories are up again for the fifth straight day, while feels-like temperatures up to 112 degrees are possible. An isolated shower with the sea breeze can't be ruled out this afternoon and evening.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Ally forecast 7/30/25

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

The Florida Lottery is warning of an uptick in phone scams. We look at what you need to know to protect yourself.

Susan Solves It: Lottery phone scams

Things to Do this Wednesday, July 30

  • Pick out a bouquet at Posies Flower Truck in Hyde Park Village.
    • When: 12 p.m.
    • Where: 1509 W. Swann Ave, Tampa,
    • Cost: Prices vary
  • Watch "Guardians of the Galaxy" on Armature Works' lawn.
    • When: 8:30 p.m.
    • Where: 1910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa
    • Cost: $10
  • Test your skills at a trivia and bingo game night.
    • When: 7 p.m.
    • Where: 11109 N. 30th St, Tampa
    • Cost: Free

Looking for more Things to Do? Check out our Things To Do section.

