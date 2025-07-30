News to Know for July 30

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

You're probably sick of hearing about the weather as much as I am, but I have to say it. Yesterday, Tampa reported an hourly heat index of 119 degrees, the highest ever recorded in hourly reports since unofficial heat index records began in 1948. It may be summer, but these higher-than-ever temperatures have got me wanting to do a whole lot of nothing (except maybe sit inside in the air conditioning). It's the fifth day in a row of heat advisories, and like I've said a few times this week—stay hydrated.

News to Know

Auto insurance rates are dropping in Florida: In a rare turn of good news, the state's top five auto insurance groups are cutting rates by an average of 6.5% in 2025 after years of soaring premiums.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says last night's storms actually may help with our morning temperatures and give us a lesser chance of rain today. Heat Advisories are up again for the fifth straight day, while feels-like temperatures up to 112 degrees are possible. An isolated shower with the sea breeze can't be ruled out this afternoon and evening.

Watch the One Minute Weather Forecast with Meteorologist Ally Blake:

Here are the current traffic conditions across Tampa Bay

Susan Solves It

The Florida Lottery is warning of an uptick in phone scams. We look at what you need to know to protect yourself.

Susan Solves It: Lottery phone scams

Things to Do this Wednesday, July 30

Pick out a bouquet at Posies Flower Truck in Hyde Park Village.

When: 12 p.m. Where: 1509 W. Swann Ave, Tampa, Cost: Prices vary

Watch "Guardians of the Galaxy" on Armature Works' lawn.

When: 8:30 p.m. Where: 1910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa Cost: $10

Test your skills at a trivia and bingo game night.

When: 7 p.m. Where: 11109 N. 30th St, Tampa Cost: Free



