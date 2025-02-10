Woman hit by car after getting out of car to investigate previous crash

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was seriously injured in Citrus County after she was hit by a car while standing in the median after an earlier crash.

According to FHP, a Dodge Ram truck was driving north on Lecanto Highway when it crossed the yellow dividing line. The Ram truck then collided with a Hyundai Sonata that was driving south on Lecanto Highway.

After the initial accident, the driver of the Dodge Ram got out of her truck and stood in the center median. While standing there, FHP said a Nissan Versa attempted to go around the crashed vehicles and hit her.

FHP said the driver of the Ram truck was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Hyundai was also taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.