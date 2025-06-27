Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Youth baseball coach arrested for sexual misconduct after victims come forward: Police

Officials said there may be more victims
A youth baseball coach was arrested after multiple victims came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct in two Florida counties.

The Ocala Police Department said they began investigating John James Sales, 29, on March 31, 2025, when a teenage victim's mother reported incidents of "unwanted physical contact and inappropriate conversations."

Throughout the investigation, police said they found more victims, including some who had experienced sexual misconduct by Sales in both Marion and Citrus Counties. The incidents spanned several years.

Police said they then gathered enough evidence to arrest Sales, and he was charged with lewd or lascivious molestation and lewd or lascivious conduct/touch. Sales was taken to the Marion County Jail.

Sales was a youth baseball coach and volunteered in local church youth programs, which gave him regular access to minors. Due to his roles in the community, police said they believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is urged to come forward by contacting OPD Detective Drake at 352-369-7000.

