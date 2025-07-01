1-year-old killed, driver injured in Citrus County crash

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A one-year-old was killed, and a driver was seriously injured in a Citrus County crash on Monday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 32-year-old man was driving a Chrysler 200 north on North Croft Avenue shortly before 7 p.m. when he lost control.

The sedan then left the road and entered the outside shoulder before striking a utility pole, tree and guide wires.

The driver and baby were both seriously injured and taken to local hospitals. The baby later passed away due to her injuries.