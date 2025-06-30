Brooksville girl represents Team USA on world motocross stage

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — This Fourth of July weekend, an 11-year-old girl from Brooksville will be representing her entire country in Europe in the sport of motocross.

Raycin Kyler started riding dirt bikes in her own backyard at the age of 6, and she hasn’t looked back since. You could say she was born into it.

“Yeah, my mom used to race, my uncle used to race, and my other uncle used to race too,” said Raycin.

By the time Raycin was seven years old, not only was she competing across the country against the boys, but she was winning.

“It’s really awesome, just like holding up the number one plate and everything,” said Raycin.

She said while she is zipping around the track, she doesn’t have a care in the world.

“Just the feeling like as soon as you get on the bike, everything goes blank and you just ride,” said Raycin.

Raycin’s love for the sport has been contagious, inviting friends, neighbors, and fellow competitors to her backyard track.

This July, Raycin is about to rev up for the most prestigious event yet. Out of hundreds of eligible riders, she is one of only three in her class and age group, and the only girl, chosen to represent Team USA in the FIM Junior Motocross World Championship in France, July 5 and 6.

“It means a lot, I mean it’s really cool that they only took three, especially a girl, and I can’t wait to go there and show those boys how it’s done,” said Raycin.

Her family said it’s hard to imagine what started out in a Brooksville backyard has led all the way to the world stage in France.

“Oh, I’m so proud, so proud, like I’m not an emotional person, but there has been a couple of races recently where I’m just crying like a baby,” said mother Julia Williams.

Raycin hopes to be a voice in the community for all the girls out there, showing them that it’s more than okay to kick up a little mud sometimes.

“I like showing the girls that you can do anything that you put your mind to,” said Raycin.