Weeki Wachee High student arrested on possession of child porn charges

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A Weeki Wachee High School student has been arrested for possession of child pornography charges.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, Matthew Tyler Woolever, 18, was arrested on Thursday after detectives identified him as a suspect in a child pornography investigation.

Detectives said Woolever told them he was the owner of a social media account that contained child sex abuse material. The Sheriff's Office said Woolever also told them he was aware of the child sex abuse material on his account.

Woolever was arrested on three counts of possession of child pornography and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

He's being held at the Hernando County Detention Center without bond.

