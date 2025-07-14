Tree falls on home in Ridge Manor during severe weather, displacing residents

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Hernando County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said a tree fell into a home Monday evening, causing significant damage to the structure.

With intense weather, strong winds, and a tornado warning, HCFR said the home, located in the 31100 block of Lancewood Drive in Ridge Manor, sustained damage after a tree fell into it.

No injuries were reported, and the people inside have been displaced.

Also in Hernando County, the Sheriff's Office (HCSO) said the rains caused scattered damage to trees and caused the driver of a car to drive into an uncovered drain at a Brooksville business.

Hernando County Sheriff's Office

The business was vacant at the time, but deputies are asking people to "please remain vigilant on the roadway as the storms continue to work through the area."

Hernando County Sheriff's Office