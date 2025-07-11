Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Armed robber arrested after stealing $2,000 from Crystal River bank: CCSO

WFTS
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — Citrus County Sheriff's Office arrested a man involved in an armed bank robbery on Thursday morning.

CCSO said on July 10, shortly before 10 a.m., 54-year-old William Burton Clarkson entered the GTE Financial bank on Highway 19 in Crystal River. He held a handgun and demanded cash from the bank teller.

Authorities said Clarkson then fled the scene on foot with about $2,000. CCSO released images from surveillance footage to help the public identify the suspect. They received numerous Crime Stopper tips that led them to identifying Clarkson as the the suspect in the robbery.

Through the investigation, detectives said they learned Clarkson was staying at Scooter Haven RV Park in Inglis. Detectives identified Clarkson's truck and license plate at the RV park and with the help of a witness, detectives were able to get him to surrender at a food mart in Levy County.

CCSO said detectives obtained search warrants and found evidence suggesting Clarkson attempted to enter the bank posing as a utility worker before the robbery.

Authorities charged Clarkson with robbery with a firearm. He was sent to Levy County jail.

