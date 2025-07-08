All mobile 911 and non-emergency lines are down across Central Florida: CCSO

CITRUS CO., Fla. — The Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said Tuesday all mobile 911 and non-emergency phone lines are down across central Florida.
The alert came shortly before 4 p.m. on July 8.
CCSO said to text 911 from your mobile device if you need emergency services. Only landline phones can call 911 directly, according to officials.
In new report, bankruptcy investigator says Citrus County homebuilder may have 'duped' buyers
When Madeline Frets made her first payment for a new-build home in Citrus County, she never imagined she would still be waiting for that dream home to become a reality almost four years later.
