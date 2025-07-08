Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCitrus, Hernando County

Actions

All mobile 911 and non-emergency lines are down across Central Florida: CCSO

Police
Storyblocks
Police
Posted
and last updated

CITRUS CO., Fla. — The Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said Tuesday all mobile 911 and non-emergency phone lines are down across central Florida.

The alert came shortly before 4 p.m. on July 8.

CCSO said to text 911 from your mobile device if you need emergency services. Only landline phones can call 911 directly, according to officials.

In new report, bankruptcy investigator says Citrus County homebuilder may have 'duped' buyers

When Madeline Frets made her first payment for a new-build home in Citrus County, she never imagined she would still be waiting for that dream home to become a reality almost four years later.

In new report, bankruptcy investigator says Citrus County homebuilder may have 'duped' buyers

More Hernando and Citrus County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.