Tornado causes damage in Citrus County

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A tornado touched down, causing damage in Citrus County over the weekend, according to officials.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office said the tornado touched down on the west side of Crystal River.

Bryan Farrow

No injuries were reported while emergency crews worked to assess the extent of the damage.

Citrus County Sheriff's Office

Deputies said to be mindful of down powerlines, debris and inoperable traffic control devices for those traveling after the storm.

According to CCSO, an alert was not sent out by the National Weather Service advising of a tornado watch or warning because the tornado was too small in size to register on its radar.