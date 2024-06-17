Tornado causes damage in Citrus County

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A tornado touched down, causing damage in Citrus County over the weekend, according to officials.
The Citrus County Sheriff's Office said the tornado touched down on the west side of Crystal River.
No injuries were reported while emergency crews worked to assess the extent of the damage.
Deputies said to be mindful of down powerlines, debris and inoperable traffic control devices for those traveling after the storm.
According to CCSO, an alert was not sent out by the National Weather Service advising of a tornado watch or warning because the tornado was too small in size to register on its radar.
Last month, we introduced you to Jimmy Klass, a Floridian who learned he was not a U.S. citizen after living here for 64 years. ABC Action News reporter Katie LaGrone is following through with updates to his story while also sharing the story of another Floridian who learned she was not a U.S. citizen after 60 years in the U.S.