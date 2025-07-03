Hernando County Sheriff's Office is looking for missing Spring Hill teen

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.
Mallory Carneal was last seen leaving her home on Paddle Point in Spring Hill on June 29, according to HCSO.
Authorities say Carneal suffers from a cognitive disorder.
She is described as 4-foot 8-inches tall, 105 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on Carneal's whereabouts, please contact the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830.
