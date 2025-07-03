Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCitrus, Hernando County

Actions

Hernando County Sheriff's Office is looking for missing Spring Hill teen

missing juvenile Carneal
Hernando County Sheriff's Office
missing juvenile Carneal
Posted
and last updated

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Mallory Carneal was last seen leaving her home on Paddle Point in Spring Hill on June 29, according to HCSO.

Authorities say Carneal suffers from a cognitive disorder.

She is described as 4-foot 8-inches tall, 105 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Carneal's whereabouts, please contact the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830.

'A miracle': Florida family captures dramatic rescue after 2 go overboard on Disney cruise

Two people were rescued from a Disney Cruise Line ship after going overboard this weekend. A local family from Indian Rocks Beach said they were on the ship and captured video of the moments leading up to the rescue.

"A miracle": Florida family captures dramatic rescue after 2 go overboard on Disney cruise

More Hernando and Citrus County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.