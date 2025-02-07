Suspect in Brooksville deputy-involved shooting dies, Hernando County Sheriff says

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said the suspect in a deputy-involved shooting has died from the injuries he suffered during the shooting on Thursday night.

On Feb. 6, around 9:20 p.m., a deputy made a traffic stop in Brooksville, and the suspect fled from his vehicle. The deputy chased the suspect on foot briefly and caught him near Ellington Avenue, where authorities said the deputy and suspect got into an altercation. The suspect allegedly reached for the deputy's gun, and the deputy shot the suspect.

Officials said the deputy was checked for injuries at the scene. The suspect was taken to an area hospital and treated but later died from his injuries.

The deputy involved in the incident has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation per standard protocol. The FDLE is investigating the incident and will provide more details as they become available.