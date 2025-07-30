Pine Island Park set to reopen with major upgrades after storm damage

HERNANDO CO., Fla. — Hernando County Parks & Recreation announced Tuesday it’s reopening Alfred McKethan Pine Island Park on Aug 1 following extensive renovations that enhance its resilience and accessibility.

To manage anticipated high demand, Pine Island Park will close once at capacity, encouraging guests to arrive early, carpool, and use Mermaid Route 9.

After a year-long closure due to storm damage, Parks and Recreation has made extensive repairs and upgrades to Pine Island Park to restore access and enhance its resilience against future storms.

Some of those features include:



ADA-accessible, air-conditioned portable restrooms placed on a concrete pad and designed to be removed during tropical weather events

Concrete cornhole boards for added recreation and durability

A new food truck pad

Transit Bus - Route 9: The Mermaid Route is an opportunity to be picked up/dropped off at the Pine Island Park in addition to scheduled Route 9 stops along Shoal Line Boulevard

Clear, unobstructed views of the coastline

Replenished sand and rebuilt sidewalks for better beach access and safety

Metal roofs installed on pavilions for improved storm resistance

New playground to be delivered and installed in September

The park is open daily from 8:30 AM to sunset with no parking fee.