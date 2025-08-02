Dog rescued from vehicle after crash, victim found in woods by drone: HCFR

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Hernando County public safety officials rescued a trapped dog from a vehicle after a crash and found a victim in the woods using a drone early Saturday morning.
According to Hernando County Fire Rescue (HCFR) officials, just after 1:30 a.m., Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle crash at U.S. Highway 19 and Long Lake Avenue.
A crew from HCFR Engine 12 extricated a trapped dog from one of the vehicles, according to a report.
Hernando County Sheriff's Office's drone unit assisted HCFR in locating one of the occupants in the woods, and a second victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No other information was made available.
