Fiery crash sends 4 people to the hospital

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Hernando County Fire Rescue (HCFR) said crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Suncoast Parkway on Saturday.

When firefighters arrived, they found the car crashed into a tree and engulfed in flames.

Four people in the vehicle were able to escape, and they were all taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hernando County Fire Rescue