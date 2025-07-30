Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
6 dogs, 3 cats rescued from house fire in Brooksville: HCFR

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Hernando County Fire Rescue said they rescued nine pets from a house fire in Brooksville on Wednesday afternoon.

HCFR said on July 30, just before 12:30 p.m., firefighters arrived on the scene, where they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home on Eastside Ave. Crews extinguished the fire, and all occupants were safely evacuated.

Officials said when crews searched the house, they found and rescued six dogs and three cats from inside the home. All animals survived.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No firefighters were injured.

