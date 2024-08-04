Suspect fires at deputies in Hernando County, HCSO says

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Hernando County Sheriff's Office said two deputies were shot at in a deputy-involved shooting on Sunday morning.

Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis said deputies responded to warrants of two suspects at the 26000 block of Dallas Drive in Brooksville. The suspects were allegedly involved in trying to sell guns.

HCSO said when deputies approached the suspects, one suspect shot at the deputies. Both deputies returned fire and shot the suspect who shot at them.

Sheriff Nienhuis said both deputies are uninjured. The condition of the suspect is unknown.

The FDLE will take over the investigation.