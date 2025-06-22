Man tries to drive away in fire engine, punches deputy: HCSO

HERNANDO CO., Fla. — A man was detained on Sunday after he tried to drive away in a fire engine and then punched a deputy, authorities said.

Hernando County Fire Rescue responded to a medical call shortly after 10 a.m. in the area of Leisure Street and Pleasant Lane in Ridge Manor Ridge Manor.

A 74-year-old man, who was intoxicated, had fallen and was unable to get up, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).

When paramedics arrived on scene and began to administer aid, the elderly man became combative. He then got up, retrieved a firearm and chased the first responders out of the home, a HCSO report stated.

Once outside, the man got into a fire truck and attempted to drive away with a first responder still inside, the report stated.

Deputies arrived on scene and were able to climb onto the fire truck and remove the man from the vehicle.

The man punched a deputy prior to be taken into custody. He was then taken to an area hospital for evaluation, according to the report.

Once he is medically cleared, the man faces multiple counts of aggravated assault on a first responder, battery on a law enforcement officer, and armed burglary of a vehicle.