Rabies confirmed in raccoon that was killed in Brooksville: DOH

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla — The Florida Department of Health in Hernando County (DOH-Hernando) said they have confirmed a case of rabies in a raccoon in the Brooksville area off of Ted Road.

DOH-Hernando advises all people and pets to avoid contact with wild animals, as rabies may be present in the animal population.

Officials advise residents to take the following precautions to prevent exposure:

Immunize your pets and livestock based on your veterinarian’s recommended schedule.

Keep pets under direct supervision and on a leash, and keep livestock secured on your property. If an animal bites your pet or livestock, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact Hernando County Animal Services at 352-796-5062.

Avoid contact with wild or stray animals. Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract them with outdoor pet food, open garbage cans, or other sources of food. If you have been bitten or scratched by a wild or domestic animal, seek medical attention, and report the injury to DOH-Hernando by calling 352-540-6812.

Never adopt wild animals or bring them into your home; instead contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator..

Call your local animal control agency to remove any stray animals from your neighborhood. Contact Hernando County Animal Services 352-796-5062.

Prevent wildlife, including bats, from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, schools, and other similar areas where they might come in contact with people and pets.