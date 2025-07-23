Officials issue PSA in response to rise of severe dog bite incidents in Hernando County

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is raising alarms as reports of severe dog bites have surged dramatically since the start of 2025, prompting urgent calls for enhanced pet safety measures.

HCSO said despite no apparent reason for the rise in dog bites, most incidents involve familiar pets.

Sheriff Al Nienhuis shared the following safety tips:



Pet owners should have all pets vaccinated by a veterinarian or veterinary clinic.

Dogs must be vaccinated against rabies, as rabies can be transmitted to humans. In most cases, rabies in humans is fatal.

Never approach a dog you do not know, especially one that is behind a fence or in a vehicle.

Always ask the owner’s permission before touching the dog.

Allow the dog to sniff you before attempting to pet it.

Pet dogs under the chin or on the chest. Avoid reaching over the dog’s head or back.

Avoid sudden movements or loud noises that may startle the dog.

Stay calm and confident – do not run or scream if a dog approaches you.

Avoid direct eye contact – direct stares can be perceived as a threat.

Teach children not to disturb dogs while they are eating, sleeping, or caring for puppies.

Never let children hug or kiss a dog – dogs may perceive this as threatening.

Closely supervise all interactions between children and dogs, including family pets.

Do not allow children to tease, hit, or corner a dog.

Do not put your face, or allow children to put their faces, near a dog’s face.

Do not attempt to break up a dog fight with your bare hands.

Reinforce boundaries with children.

For more information on pet safety, please visit the links below:



HCSO said if a dog has bitten you or someone you know, seek medical attention as soon as possible.