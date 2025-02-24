New tech helps as firefighter shortage continues

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — When a fire crew shows up, time is everything.

“Fire doubles in size every 30 seconds. So seconds are critical when we first get to a fire scene," Nick Brandt, Hernando County Fire Rescue Communications Manager

That’s why Hernando County Fire Rescue said it retrofitted this truck with a system that automates the water pumps.

“We never expect technology to take the place of human beings and firefighters. But what this technology does is it really helps us get those first five minutes worth of tasks done efficiently," said Brandt.

There’s even a display on the hose to help control the water.

“It speeds everything up. You look at any industry, and it’s all going to automation," said Former firefighter Jason Cerrano.

Cerrano developed the system known as a SAM, short for Scene Apparatus Manager.

In addition to Hernando County, it's also on fire trucks in Lakeland and Davenport.

He realized the need when he was on the job.

“When you are standing here as a pump operator, and the fire is on the other side of the truck, you can’t see anything. So, you are really separated from the fire ground, and it's difficult," said Cerrano.

In the last four decades, the US population is up more than 40%, and the number of emergency calls has tripled.

But the number of firefighters is going in the opposite direction.

“Volunteer-wise, it’s in big trouble. The volunteer service used to consist of 900,000 firefighters. Now they are down to about 700,000 firefighters," Cerrano said.

Cerrano says one way to encourage more people to become firefighters is by using advanced technology.

“Gen Z and Gen Alpha, they are looking for jobs that have technology. They will actually go against jobs that don’t. So, for Hernando to be making the choices they are and to be as progressive as they are, some of their recruitment is really going to benefit the citizens of Hernando over time," Cerrano said.