Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCitrus, Hernando County

Actions

Suspect in custody after shooting in Beverly Hills: CCSO

Police tape crime scene tape
Shutterstock
Crime scene tape.
Police tape crime scene tape
Posted

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) have a suspect in custody after a shooting in Beverly Hills, authorities said.

Deputies are currently at the scene near West Lemon Street and North Melbourne Street in Beverly Hills where the shooting occurred.

The suspect is currently in custody.

This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community, CCSO officials said.

Sheriff’s Office officials are asking the public to avoid the area if possible as detectives continue their investigation.

From karate kid to karate champion: New Port Richey teen represents Team USA

It’s been a summer filled with kicking, punching and winning for Jacob Little. He just won a handful of medals in Sweden representing Team USA, putting his hometown of New Port Richey on the map internationally.

From karate kid to karate champion, New Port Richey teen represents Team USA

More Hernando and Citrus County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.