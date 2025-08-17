Suspect in custody after shooting in Beverly Hills: CCSO

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) have a suspect in custody after a shooting in Beverly Hills, authorities said.
Deputies are currently at the scene near West Lemon Street and North Melbourne Street in Beverly Hills where the shooting occurred.
The suspect is currently in custody.
This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community, CCSO officials said.
Sheriff’s Office officials are asking the public to avoid the area if possible as detectives continue their investigation.
