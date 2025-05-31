Missouri pedestrian killed in Citrus trying to cross U.S. 19

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A Missouri pedestrian was killed in Citrus County on Friday while trying to cross a highway, authorities said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a Chevy Traverse driven by a 55-year-old Homosassa man, was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 19 at about 11:22 p.m.

South of Ivy Place, the 64-year-old Missouri pedestrian attempted to cross the highway when he entered the path of the vehicle and was hit, the report stated.

He died at the scene, FHP officials said

The driver, nor a 23-year-old female Homosassa passenger in the vehicle, were injured.