Manatee drowning death at state park raises concern

HOMOSSASA SPRINGS, Fla. — A recent report from the USDA revealed that a manatee, named Shantay, at the Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park was found dead in an in-ground medical pool after a mishap that occurred in January.

According to the details in the report, an employee began draining the pool to provide necessary medical care for Shantay. The manatee was checked on periodically.

WFTS

During one of the unattended periods, the pool drained more quickly than expected, resulting in Shantay becoming entrapped by the edge of the lift and ultimately drowning.

WFTS

“Because of the position of the manatee by the edge of the lift and the dropped water level, the animal became entrapped and drowned,” states the report.

Park rangers told us they were unable to disclose information regarding changes implemented since the incident, directing inquiries to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

The Florida DEP sent us this statement:

Following the incident, park staff worked closely with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to review what occurred and have taken steps to help prevent future issues. As part of these efforts, the manatees under care were relocated to a secure spring location and have not been housed in that pool until necessary repairs were completed. Staff continue to closely monitor all wildlife in the park. Florida DEP