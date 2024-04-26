Man arrested for pointing laser light at Hernando County Sheriff's Office pilot

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A Spring Hill man was arrested after pointing a laser light at a Hernando County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) pilot who was flying in the area of Dora Street on Thursday night (April 25).
This comes just days after a man was arrested in Tampa for pointing a laser at incoming planes, and a teen was arrested for pointing a laser light at a helicopter "because he was bored."
According to deputies, the man, later identified as Robert Alan Harper, 44, was seen pointing the laser toward the aircraft around 10:56 p.m. from the back porch of a residence. As ground units arrived, the two pilots saw Harper go into the home.
Harper admitted to pointing the laser at the aircraft and turned over to deputies an air-soft pellet gun, similar to a rifle, that was equipped with a green laser.
Both pilots experienced problems with their vision from exposure to the lasers and went to a local hospital for treatment. They are expected to make a full recovery.
Harper was arrested and charged with misuse of a laser lighting device and pointing a laser light at a driver or pilot.
