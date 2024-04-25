Florida man arrested for pointing lasers at arriving planes: TPD

TAMPA, Fla. — A man was arrested for pointing lasers at arriving planes in Tampa over the course of several months, according to police.

The Tampa Police Department said the suspect, 47-year-old Douglas Sollenberger, pointed lasers at more than 40 incoming flights at Tampa International Airport since Jan. 1.

Police said the lasers posed a serious danger to both pilots and passengers.

While investigating, police pinpointed Sollenberger's location as South Tampa. Officials then conducted extensive surveillance at the suspect's home while gathering evidence.

On April 25, just before 12:30 a.m., officers in the air and on the ground said they witnessed Sollenberger with a laser light device.

While continuing surveillance, officers then said they saw Sollenberger point the laser directly at an incoming Jet Blue flight, which the pilot confirmed.

After, Sollenberger returned to his home, where he was taken into custody, according to officers. A search warrant was obtained for his home, which led officers to recover two lasers.

"These laser strikes are not only illegal but also incredibly reckless behavior that could have resulted in a tragic accident," said Chief Bercaw. "We are grateful for the tireless efforts of our officers and the FBI in bringing this case to a close."

Sollenberger was charged with misuse of a laser lighting device and taken to Orient Road Jail.