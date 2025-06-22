Child finds lighter, ignites fire in home: HCFR

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Firefighters responded to a Spring Hill house fire early Sunday morning that was caused after a child found a lighter, officials said.

According to Hernando County Fire Rescue, at midnight, firefighters responded to the house fire on the 3000 block of Greynolds Avenue in Spring Hill.

Crews arrived to find a mattress on fire in a child’s bedroom.

The fire was quickly knocked down and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was a child playing with a lighter that was found on top of the refrigerator.

Fire officials spoke to a parent about youth fire prevention.