Child finds lighter, ignites fire in home: HCFR

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Firefighters responded to a Spring Hill house fire early Sunday morning that was caused after a child found a lighter, officials said.
According to Hernando County Fire Rescue, at midnight, firefighters responded to the house fire on the 3000 block of Greynolds Avenue in Spring Hill.
Crews arrived to find a mattress on fire in a child’s bedroom.
The fire was quickly knocked down and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire was a child playing with a lighter that was found on top of the refrigerator.
Fire officials spoke to a parent about youth fire prevention.
