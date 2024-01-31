Hernando Sheriff searching for suspect after 1 injured in shooting

SPRING HILL, Fla. — One person has been taken to a local hospital in Spring Hill after a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened at the Mariner's Cay Apartments on Ridgeline Lane in Spring Hill. The extent of the injuries suffered by the victim hasn't been released.

The Hernando Sheriff's Office said they are actively looking for a suspect described as possibly a teen wearing red shorts over blue jeans, no shirt, carrying a dark-colored backpack, and armed.

Deputies said residents should remain indoors in the area unless otherwise told by the sheriff's office.