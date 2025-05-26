Hernando County deputy injured in South Brooksville crash, power knocked out

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — In Hernando County, a deputy was injured in a crash Saturday night in South Brooksville.

Officials say this happened near the intersection of Main Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard while another deputy was attempting to pull over a vehicle.

A deputy was trying to pull over a car when the suspect sped off and hit the K-9 deputy's car, officials say. Following the crash, the deputy's car hit a power pole.

The deputy only sustained minor injuries. The suspect tried to run from the scene but was ultimately caught and arrested.

The crash knocked out power in the surrounding area. Authorities are currently investigating the situation.