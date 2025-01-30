Firefighters say golf cart sparked fire that destroyed Hernando County home

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The Hernando County Fire Department said a golf cart sparked a house fire in Brookridge Wednesday.

According to the fire department, when crews arrived at the home on the 7700 block of Moriah Avenue, they found heavy flames coming from the mobile home.

Firefighters said it took around 30 minutes to bring the fire completely under control but that the home was a total loss.

Investigators said the fire was accidental and started form a golf cart that was charging in a side garage.