Watch Now
NewsCitrus, Hernando County

Actions

Firefighters say golf cart sparked fire that destroyed Hernando County home

Golf Cart Fire
WFTS
Golf Cart Fire
Posted
and last updated

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The Hernando County Fire Department said a golf cart sparked a house fire in Brookridge Wednesday.

According to the fire department, when crews arrived at the home on the 7700 block of Moriah Avenue, they found heavy flames coming from the mobile home.

Firefighters said it took around 30 minutes to bring the fire completely under control but that the home was a total loss.

Investigators said the fire was accidental and started form a golf cart that was charging in a side garage.

"I’ve gotten exhausted from FEMA. We’re 62 and 72 years old, and we’re on Social Security/Disability. What the hell does this country want from us?”
John King shared with ABC Action News the flooding in his Zephyrhills community - more than 3 months after Hurricane Milton.

Pasco County community remains flooded months after Milton

More Hernando and Citrus County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.