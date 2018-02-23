Citrus County Sheriff immediately responds to Governor's mandates to make schools safer

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — After Governor Scott’s speech on Friday the Citrus County Sheriff's Office wasted no time in figuring out how to make their schools safer.

Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast says he’s frustrated in how the FBI failed to warn parents, the school, and the Broward County Sheriff’s Office of the information they had on Nikolas Cruz. The Sheriff says that's why he and his team immediately went to work to discuss three mandates they’re already putting into place.

The first, putting a seasoned officer in every school.

"We’re not going to put rookie deputies in these positions here, we want trained professionals who have years of experience under their belt so they understand what the expectations are and how to react," said Sheriff Prendergast.

Those additional 10 veteran officers will cost the county nearly $1.25 million.

They will also add a children and families case manager.

"Solely to help out as a crisis welfare worker for repeat cases," said the Sheriff.

The third is that active shooter training will continue in all 24 public school.

Sheriff Prendergast even supports raising the age to buy a firearm to 21.

"I support what the Governor proposed and I’m a life member of the NRA and a supporter of the second amendment," said Prendergast.

The sheriff hopes now the state legislature will do their part.

"The state can go a long ways in helping us out to make the laws stronger and allow us to do our job in protecting the citizens," said Prendergast.