Citrus County Sheriff immediately responds to Governor's mandates to make schools safer

Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast says he’s frustrated in how the FBI failed to warn parents, the school, and the Broward County Sheriff’s Office of the information they had on Nikolas Cruz. The Sheriff says that's why he and his team immediately went to work to discuss three mandates they’re already putting into place.
The first, putting a seasoned officer in every school.
"We’re not going to put rookie deputies in these positions here, we want trained professionals who have years of experience under their belt so they understand what the expectations are and how to react," said Sheriff Prendergast.
Those additional 10 veteran officers will cost the county nearly $1.25 million.