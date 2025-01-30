Watch Now
81-year-old Citrus County man arrested on child pornography charges

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The Citrus County Sheriff's Office arrested an elderly man on multiple counts of possession of child pornography.

Sheriff's deputies and FDLE agents searched the home of John Luis Venable, 81, after an investigation found child pornography was being accessed on the internet from his residence.

The sheriff's department said thousands of images and videos of child pornography were found on electronic devices belonging to Venable.

He was arrested on a warrant for 12 counts of possession of child pornography and is being held at the Citrus County Detention Facility.

