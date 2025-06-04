5 hospitalized after Spring Hill crash

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Five people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Spring Hill on Tuesday night.

Hernando County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the crash just before 7 p.m. at Mariner Boulevard and Linden Drive. When they arrived, they found multiple heavily damaged vehicles.

Hernando County Fire Rescue

Two victims were trapped inside one of the vehicles, but were quickly rescued using the Jaws of Life.

Five victims, including four trauma alerts, were taken to local hospitals and trauma centers.

There are no further details about what caused the crash at this time.