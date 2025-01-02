3 arrested for shooting death of Citrus County man in mid-December

HOMOSASSA, Fla. — Three people in Citrus County have been arrested for allegedly killing a man during a robbery in mid-December.

According to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home on South Scarlet Oak Terrace in Homosassa after a man was shot. A witness gave detailed descriptions of the suspect and the suspect vehicle.

Deputies said they determined that multiple suspects were involved in the shooting.

The victim, Aaron Michael Kyle, 44, died from his injuries while being treated at a nearby hospital.

The sheriff's office said three people had been arrested and charged in the murder: Shawn Michael Hutton, 34, Andrew Douglas Gore, 34, and Jason Kyle Kirchaine, 28.

All three face charges of murder while engaged in a home invasion robbery, home invasion with a firearm or another deadly weapon, and kidnapping with intent to commit/commission a felony.