2 people shot in Brooksville

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said two people have been shot at a restaurant in Brooksville.

Deputies said the shooting happened on the 31000 block of Cortez Boulevard. The sheriff's office confirmed the two victims but has not provided any further updates on their conditions.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect's vehicle was described as a small, black, or dark-colored vehicle with Georgia tags. Deputies said initial reports said a woman was driving the car with one passenger, but it's unknown if others were in the car.

Deputies asked anyone with information on the shooting to call 9-1-1.