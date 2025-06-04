Watch Now
NewsCitrus, Hernando County

2 injured after crash in Hernando County

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Hernando County on Wednesday.

Hernando County Fire Rescue said in a social media post that the crash occurred at Deltona Boulevard and Elgin Boulevard in Spring Hill.

Two people were injured and transported to local hospitals.

Officials said the intersection is completely blocked, so drivers should expect delays as of 1:30 p.m.

