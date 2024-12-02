2 dead after murder/suicide involving brothers in Hernando County: Deputies

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating after a murder/suicide involving two brothers occurred in Hernando County on Nov. 29.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said they received a 911 call from Anthony Coyle, 39, around 11:25 a.m., who told dispatchers he had just shot his brother. He added that the gun he used in the shooting was in his bedroom and that he would be waiting outside for deputies to arrive before hanging up the phone.

When deputies arrived, they met the mother of both brothers, who said her sons, Anthony and Robert Coyle, were involved in a heated verbal argument about Anthony's constant use of Robert's vehicle.

In the middle of the argument, she said Anthony retrieved the gun and shot Robert. After he called 911, Anthony told his mother he didn't want to spend the rest of his life in jail and then shot himself.

Deputies said both men died as a result. The incident is being investigated as a murder/suicide.

If you have any information on the case, contact Hernando County Crime Stoppers can be reached by phone at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or **TIPS from a cell phone.