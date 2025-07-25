Department of Education unfreezes federal grant money for schools

The U.S. Department of Education (DOE) said it will release billions in remaining withheld grant money for schools.

Earlier in July, the DOE said it was reviewing several federal grants and millions of dollars in educational funding for Florida schools were on hold.

The Florida Department of Education (FDOE) said about $396 million in funds meant for school districts were part of the review.

Locally, Pinellas and Polk County Schools expressed concerns with the funding freeze, while joining in support of news of a lawsuit against the U.S. DOE.

A spokesperson from Hillsborough County Schools said, "We are waiting for official confirmation on the status of the federal education grant funds."

The funds being released could help districts with staffing and after-school programming, among other things.