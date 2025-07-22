Florida PTA joins lawsuit to recover $396 million in federal funds blocked by the U.S. Department of Education

In a crucial legal battle, the Florida Parent Teacher Association (FLPTA) has filed alawsuit to recover $396 million in federal funds that have been blocked by the U.S. Department of Education, which they say jeopardizes vital educational programs.

In an announcement on Tuesday, the FLPTA stated the funding block adversely affects school partners, such as Boys and Girls Clubs, impacting after-school tutoring and local food assistance programs that are vital for students and families.

The suit was filed Monday, July 21, by Democracy Forward and Jacobson Lawyers.

The FLPTA stated that Florida faces a $396 million funding loss, with Pinellas County losing $9 million, Miami-Dade Public Schools losing $35 million, Orange County losing $22 million and Leon County losing $12.5 million.

“Florida has made meaningful academic progress, including a nearly 10% increase in schools earning an ‘A’ or ‘B’ and a 40% decrease in those rated ‘D’ or ‘F’ across all grade levels,” explained Maxine Ann-Marie Lewers, President of Florida PTA. “Now Florida faces the sudden withholding of nearly $396 million dollars of critical federal funds approved by Congress by the U.S. Department of Education, districts are being forced to make last-minute decisions that threaten student support, staffing, and stability. These are not abstract concerns. The impact will be felt immediately in classrooms, particularly in schools that serve the highest-need communities.

Jude Bruno, President-elect of Florida PTA, added, “With school underway and no alternative path for timely relief, legal action has become the only remaining option to protect our students. Our focus is not political, it is practical.”