Process of getting a learner's permit in Fla. will change next week

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — At 15 years old, Elason Irizarry is finally old enough to get a learner’s permit in Florida.

But with busy, hectic roads common across the Sunshine State, Irizarry will wait a little longer before he starts driving.

“It’s not comfortable riding around when everyone is crazy, you know what I’m saying,” he said.

However, for teens who are ready to get behind the wheel, a new law will take effect on August 1 that will change the rules to get a learner’s permit in Florida.

Right now, teens who want a learner’s permit must take a four-hour traffic law and substance abuse education (TLSAE) course and a test.

Starting Aug. 1, they will have to take a six-hour driver’s education course instead.

WFTS

Tax Collector Mike Fasano thinks the somewhat sudden change will catch a lot of teens and their parents off guard.

“We are preparing for a lot of confusion indeed,” he said. “Starting August the first, we’re probably going to disappoint a lot of young people.”

Recently, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles approved four companies that offer the new six-hour course online:

American Safety Council

Internet

855-481-5552 Provider's Website

American Safety Institute, Inc.

Internet

800-800-7121 Provider's Website

National Highway Safety Administration

Internet

800-829-3727 Provider's Website

$15 DETS bny a NiSE Company

Internet

904-297-5964 Provider's Website



However, if your teenager is under 18 years old and has completed the TLSAE course prior to Aug. 1, he or she will be grandfathered in and allowed to use his or her TLSAE course completion certificate for one-year after the completion date.

In other words, he or she would be exempt from the newer, longer course.

“If you are 14.5 to 17 years old, and you have the ability, take the 4-hour drug and alcohol course between now and midnight next Thursday,” Fasano encouraged.

As for Irizarry, he’s in no hurry and thinks the longer test will actually help him when he’s ready to hit the road.

“How am I going to manage this car? How am I going be safe out and about?” he said.