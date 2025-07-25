Dead body found in water in Seminole: PCSO

SEMINOLE, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said a dead body was found in water in Seminole on Friday evening.
PCSO said deputies responded to a report of a dead body in the water around the 6500 block of 99th Way North in Seminole shortly before 6 p.m.
Deputies reported they located a deceased body at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story.
Fans mourn wrestling icon Hulk Hogan at his Clearwater Beach businesses
Hulk Hogan’s Beach Shop remained closed Thursday following news of the professional wrestling icon’s death at age 71.
Wrestling fans in Clearwater remember Hulk Hogan