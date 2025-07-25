Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Dead body found in water in Seminole: PCSO

SEMINOLE, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said a dead body was found in water in Seminole on Friday evening.

PCSO said deputies responded to a report of a dead body in the water around the 6500 block of 99th Way North in Seminole shortly before 6 p.m.

Deputies reported they located a deceased body at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

