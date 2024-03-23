Watch Live as Tampa’s 10th annual Pride parade rolls through the streets of Ybor City

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Pride 2024 Diversity Parade is in full swing.

Watch live below from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. as the parade makes its way east from the corner of Nuccio Parkway and East 7th Avenue, down East 7th Avenue to North 20th Street. It'll then finish up by heading north.

The fun doesn't end with the parade. From 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. the Tampa Pride after-party will take place. The party will feature local and national headlining artists DJ Mike Sklarz on the main stage and DJ Mastro inside the Cuban Club. There will be other performances by Kori, Stevens, Crystal Chambers, Jocelyn Summers, Dena Cass, and Melanie Minyon.

Food Truck Alley will run all day until 11 p.m.

