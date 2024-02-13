WATCH: Florida Aquarium gives valentines to otters, penguins

- Florida Aquarium biologists gave Valentine's Day-themed enrichment to some of the animals at the aquarium
- The North American river otters, ring-tailed lemurs and African penguins all received enrichment
- Enrichment helps provide animals with means for physical activity and mental stimulation
Posted at 11:51 AM, Feb 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-13 11:53:12-05
