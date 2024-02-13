Watch Now
WATCH: Florida Aquarium gives valentines to otters, penguins

Florida Aquarium gives Valentine's to otters, penguins, and lemurs! Courtesy: The Florida Aquarium
Posted at 11:51 AM, Feb 13, 2024
  • Florida Aquarium biologists gave Valentine's Day-themed enrichment to some of the animals at the aquarium
  • The North American river otters, ring-tailed lemurs and African penguins all received enrichment
  • Enrichment helps provide animals with means for physical activity and mental stimulation

