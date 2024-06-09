Wachula woman killed in Hardee wrong-way crash, FHP says

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. — A wrong-way driver in Hardee County caused a head-on crash early Sunday morning that killed a Wachula woman.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, a 29-year-old woman from Arcadia was driving an SUV the wrong way southbound in the northbound inside lane of U.S. Highway 17, south of East Broward Street at about 3:02 a.m.

At the same time, the 31-year-old female from Wachula was driving an SUV in northbound inside lane, approaching East Broward Street.

The Arcadia woman then hit the Wachula resident head-on, the report stated.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers in her car suffered injuries and were taken to a hospital.

The wrong-way driver suffered minor injuries and was hospitalized.

The report did not give any further information. The crash remains under investigation.

