Track Santa's journey around the world with NORAD

The jolliest of them all, Santa Claus, has started his long journey around the world and is making great time ahead of his arrival in the Tampa Bay area.
As they do every year, NORAD has been tracking Santa since he left the North Pole on Christmas Eve to begin delivering toys to everyone.
Track Santa with NORAD in the map below.
